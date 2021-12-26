Brother saves brother from drowning at Quail Creek State Park

HURRICANE, Utah — One brother saved another from drowning Saturday at a state park in Hurricane.

The two brothers were duck hunting around noon at Quail Creek State Park when one of the men jumped in the water to collect a duck he had shot.

While in the cold water, the man began struggling, according to a Utah State Park official, leading to his brother jumping in and bringing him back to shore. Neither of the men were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

The brother and others nearby began administering CPR and called for help before the man was flown by air ambulance to a St. George hospital in an unknown condition.

The Utah State Parks offered a reminder that even without ice, lakes, reservoirs and other bodies of water can get extremely cold, making it harder to breathe for individuals.

Officials added that diving into the water to rescue someone should be a move of last resort, and to first attempt to reach someone with an arm or paddle, or throw a flotation device.