WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A brush fire broke out just north of Heber City Sunday afternoon and is visible from a nearby highway.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and is burning just off U.S. Highway 40/189 between Jordanelle Reservoir and Heber City.

Wasatch County emergency dispatch told FOX 13 News that no structures are threatened and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Live view via UDOT traffic camera: