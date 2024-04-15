'Bucket biologist' blamed for illegal introduction of fish at reservoir

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports a native Utah species is at risk due to a "bucket biologist" who illegally introduced a fish into the reservoir.

A bucket biologist refers to someone who brings their preferred fish to a new location that may be more convenient to them, which is illegal in Utah.

DWR officials reported that after a recent sampling at Millsite Reservoir in Emery County, Utah chubs were discovered in the water.

They believe the illegal introduction happened in the last few years as several age classes were found in the sample, DWR explained.

The illegal introduction is especially concerning as the reservoir is home to the Bluehead Sucker, a fish native to Utah that improves water quality.

Officials report efforts have been underway over the years to support the species' survival in the area, while also making sure the reservoir is stocked with plenty of other fish.

The incident isn't the first time in the last year when a fish was discovered in a body of water it wasn't supposed to be in. In December, a Walleye was caught at Strawberry Reservoir.

DWR reminded fishers and others that moving fish from one waterbody to another can be dangerous for the ecosystem as the new special could bring disease or outcompete other species.