Building evacuated after small explosion in University of Utah lab

SALT LAKE CITY — A building on the University of Utah campus was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a small explosion in a laboratory.

U of U officials said the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. in room 328 of the Fletcher Building, which houses the Physics & Astronomy Department in the College of Science.

The explosion was contained in a "fume hood," which is a ventilated enclosure often used with volatile chemicals. Damage was limited to the fume hood, and "exposure" was limited to the lab where the explosion occurred.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department cleared the building, evacuating "a handful" of people. Nobody was injured.

A university spokesperson said the faculty member who oversees the lab is working with the U of U Environmental Health and Safety Department to determine the cause of the explosion.

Officials say there is no danger to the surrounding area.