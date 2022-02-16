Building evacuated as fire breaks out at Taylorsville strip mall

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville store was evacuated Wednesday after a fire broke out on the roof of a strip mall.

Unified Fire crews responded at around 3:45 p.m. to the Macey's at the Taylorsville Town Center where flames could be seen from atop the building.

FOX 13 viewer Marisol Velazquez Lazaro shared video showing smoke billowing from the building, while burning roof tiles could be seen in photos shared by Unified Fire.

Taylorsville Mall Fire

Officials said the building was evacuated, but offered no other details about the fire or its cause.

Unified Fire Authority

At 5:22 p.m. Unified Fire provided an update that the fire was under control and crews would be in the area monitoring the scene and investigating for a few hours.