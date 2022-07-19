Building evacuated following Utah Tech campus bomb threat

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple buildings have been evacuated on the Utah Tech University campus in St. George following a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

The university received a phone call regarding a bomb threat at the Smith's Computer Center on campus, and sent out an emergency alert notification at 3 p.m.

All buildings within vicinity of the center have been evacuated.

A bomb squad is currently on the scene and searching the building and surrounding areas.

Students and staff are being told to avoid the area around the computer center and stay out of buildings on the south side of campus, including the Cox Performing Arts Center, Burns Arena, Sports Medicine Center, Greater Zion Stadium, and Habibian Athletic Center.