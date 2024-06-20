Building fire in rural southern Utah leads to explosion, spreads to brush

VIRGIN, Utah — A building caught fire Wednesday afternoon in southern Utah, leading to an explosion and a brush fire.

The fire started around 4:45 p.m. in the small town of Virgin in Washington County.

The Hurricane Valley Fire District responded to the scene. Officials said the structure that caught fire was an outbuilding, and the flames spread to the nearby brush.

At least one building was destroyed in the fire. Approximately 1.75 acres were burned before firefighters contained the blaze.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Video (seen above) shows an explosion while the structure burns.