Bunnies abandoned on side of Cottonwood Heights road

Cottonwood Heights Police Department
Posted at 3:07 PM, Nov 03, 2021
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Someone won't be getting any goodies in their next Easter basket after abandoning rabbits on the side of a Cottonwood Heights road.

Police tweeted out a photo of the three bunnies after they were left behind Wednesday.

According to the post, witnesses saw a blue Toyota dropping off the rabbits before fleeing the scene.

"The owner could have called us and we would have gladly accepted the bunnies, no questions," the post read.

The police department picked up the rabbits and are now caring for them until they find a forever home. If anyone is interested in adopting the bunnies, they can contact the department.

