Bunnies abandoned on side of Cottonwood Heights road

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Someone won't be getting any goodies in their next Easter basket after abandoning rabbits on the side of a Cottonwood Heights road.

Police tweeted out a photo of the three bunnies after they were left behind Wednesday.

According to the post, witnesses saw a blue Toyota dropping off the rabbits before fleeing the scene.

"The owner could have called us and we would have gladly accepted the bunnies, no questions," the post read.

— CH Police (@CHPolice) November 3, 2021

The police department picked up the rabbits and are now caring for them until they find a forever home. If anyone is interested in adopting the bunnies, they can contact the department.