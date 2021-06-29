Businesses clean-up after Ogden fire damages buildings

OGDEN, Utah — As the sun rose Tuesday in an Ogden neighborhood that saw several houses and a construction site destroyed by fire, many business owners began cleaning up after the intense heat and flames damaged their buildings.

Businesses like My Mechanic, which is just across the street from the site of the fire at 28th Street and Grant Avenue, remained closed as owner Steve Lunt assessed the damage.

An alarm company notified Lunt that his business was on fire, then he received messages from friends and family.

When he arrived at the scene, Lunt found the building's roof was completely burned and many things inside his 10-year-old business were destroyed.

"I'll definitely bounce back from this," said My Mechanic owner Steve Lunt. "It's not the first time I've had setbacks, so it's part of being a small business owner and I'll get through it."

Lunt says he will focus first on returning the cars he was working on to their owners, then he will determine the costs of reopening.

"Hopefully, the customers aren't without their cars for too long because people need to work," said Lunt. "With COVID lifting up now, people want to be out doing things and if they don't have cars, it's tough on them."