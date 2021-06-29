Massive structure fire burning in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Fire crews are at the scene of a massive blaze on 28th Street between Washington and Grant.

The Ogden Fire Department said the fire is burning an apartment complex under construction, as well as several homes.

DEVELOPING: Fire crews are at the scene of a massive blaze on 28th Street in Ogden, between Washington and Grant. https://t.co/atV3l9aiiB pic.twitter.com/YgodxdN4Dx — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) June 29, 2021

This comes just hours after another structure fire was reported in the same area. Officials said an abandoned building near 29th and Washington caught fire around 3:40 p.m. It was mitigated quickly, but still resulted in an estimated $250,000 loss.

It's also just under two weeks after another apartment complex under construction in Millcreek caught fire, causing millions of dollars in damage to the building in process as well as neighboring businesses.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.