Butch Cassidy's childhood home close to becoming Utah state monument

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah — Butch Cassidy's childhood home is just a step away from becoming a Utah state historical monument after a bill passed unanimously Friday in the House and Senate.

The monument will sit on land where the home still stands outside Circleville. In addition, parcels of land in Garfield County that are tied to the legendary cowboy will also be preserved.

The bill now goes to the desk of Governor Spencer Cox for his signature.

Despite previous failed attempts to seek the designation for the site, the resolution sponsored by Rep. Carl Albrecht said "that it is in the best interest of Piute County to preserve and maintain the Butch Cassidy Home as a state monument."

The wooden home sits just off U.S. Highway 89 and has become a popular stop for fans of the legendary cowboy who gained fame along with his partner, "Sundance Kid" Harry Longabaugh, as a bank and train robbers who eventually fled to South America. The duo was immortalized in the 1969 film starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

Cassidy was born in 1866 and grew up in the Circleville home until leaving as a teenager.

Although the land were the home sits is currently privately owned, it will be leased to the state to create the monument. The resolution states that a land lease agreement with the property owners and Piute and Garfield counties, which will manage the monument, has already been reached.

