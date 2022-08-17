BYU alum dies 3 days after being diagnosed with leukemia

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho mother and her four children are mourning the unexpected loss of their husband and father after he went to the hospital this month for what he thought was simple knee pain.

Zach Hansen figured he had some kind of infection in his knee when he went to the emergency room on Aug. 7 to get medical care. But by the end of the day, doctors quickly diagnosed the 39-year-old BYU graduate with leukemia.

Shockingly, the cancer progressed rapidly and Hansen died just three days later.

"I think that he knew, he just had a feeling because he kind of gives a farewell speech even though it was the first day, like, but we had the diagnosis," recalled Hansen's wife Natalie. "And he said, my only worry is for you and the kids, like, I'm okay."

The Hansen's had been married for 16 years and had four children ages 13, 12, 9 and 8.

Members of Hansen's family have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"There have been so many tender mercies and evidence of God's hand in their lives that have helped prepare them without realizing it. The faith in the family is strong, though there is much sorrow after losing him so soon," the page reads.