BYU kicks fan out of volleyball game for directing racial slur at Duke volleyball player

PROVO, Utah — The Brigham Young University Athletics Department said it banned a fan from all athletic venues after the individual for shouting racial slurs during a volleyball game Friday night.

While the statement issued by BYU on Saturday said they banned one person, it also said there was "a small number of fans" at the BYU vs. Duke match whose actions were unacceptable.

"Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior," the statement read in part. "We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athletes competing last night for what they experienced."

The person banned was sitting in the student section but was not a student, BYU said.

Lesa Pamplin wrote in a tweet that her goddaughter was a recipient of these racial slurs. She said her goddaughter was called the N-word every time she served and "was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus."

Pamplin said the school's actions and apology afterward were inadequate, however.

"Not one freaking adult did anything to protect her," she wrote on Twitter. "I’m looking at you @BYU. You allowed this racist behavior to continue without intervening. Apologizing to her parents after the fact is not enough."

The BYU Athletic Department's full statement read:

"All of God's children deserve love and respect, and BYU Athletics is completely committed to leading out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice of any kind and rooting out racism. When a student-athlete or a fan comes to a BYU sporting event, we expect that they will be treated with love and respect and feel safe on our campus. It is for this reason BYU has banned a fan who was identified by Duke during last night's volleyball match from all BYU athletic venues. Although this fan was sitting in BYU's student section, this person is not a BYU student.

"To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last night's volleyball match in the Smith Fieldhouse between BYU and Duke is not strong enough language. We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior. We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athletes competing last night for what they experienced. We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this in our venues."