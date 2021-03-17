BYU legend Shawn Bradley paralyzed after being struck by car

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Former BYU basketball player Shawn Bradley has been left paralyzed after being hit by a car while riding his bike in January.

One of Bradley's former NBA teams, the Dallas Mavericks, released information on his condition Wednesday.

Bradley was riding about a block away from his St. George home when he was hit by the vehicle on Jan. 20.

Following neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks in the hospital undergoing rehabilitation. Officials say Bradly suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed.

Officer Tiffany Atkin with St. George Police said two other vehicles were involved in the accident. “We know that at some point that cyclist was at some point thrown from his bike and he struck another vehicle that was parked on the side of the road,” she said.

Following an outstanding career at BYU, Bradley was selected with the second pick overall in the 1993 NBA Draft before playing the majority of his career with the Mavericks.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit," said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. "We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

In the statement, Bradley thanked family, friends and fans for the "outpouring of well wishes and prayers."

The former Cougar says he will use this accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

"It’s just a matter of making sure to give these cyclists three feet and more if you can do it, I mean three feet doesn’t feel like very much,” Atkin explained.

Following the announcement, BYU released a statement on social media expressing their support for Bradley.

"BYU Athletics offers its heartfelt sympathies to Shawn Bradley and his family. We were devastated to learn of Shawn’s injury and join with all of Cougar Nation in thoughts and prayers for the Bradley family during this difficult time."