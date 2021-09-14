BYU student no longer enrolled after defacing chalk art in support of LGBTQ+ students

PROVO, Utah — A man who was captured on video last month using a homophobic slur and defacing chalk art messages of support for LGBTQ+ students at Brigham Young University is no longer enrolled at the school.

According to our news partners at The Salt Lake Tribune, the spokesperson for the university won't say whether he dropped out or was kicked out.

Last month, in a video widely shared on social media, the young man was seen defacing chalk messages of support for LGBTQ+ people hours after people covered the campus sidewalks with loving and supportive messages for queer students. The video ended with the student using a homophopic slur after being questioned by the camera person.

After the video went viral, the university released a statement condemning the student's actions and words.