Video shows man defacing messages of support for LGBTQ+ students at BYU

PROVO, Utah — In a video widely shared on social media starting Thursday night, a young man was seen defacing chalk messages of support for LGBTQ+ people at BYU.

It started with a "chalk protest" around 6:00 p.m. Thursday at 800 N University Ave. where supporters showed up to cover the campus sidewalks with loving and supportive messages for queer students.

Sometime later that night, apparently after most of the crowd had gone home, a man showed up with a large bottle of water and began washing the chalk messages off the sidewalks.

Screenshot of the video, shared by several users across social media platforms Video shared to social media and widely shared Thursday night and Friday shows an unidentified man defacing chalk messages of support for LGBTQ+ students at Brigham Young University.

When someone recording the video asks the man what he's doing he can be heard replying, "faggots go to hell."

It's unclear where the video was originally posted or who recorded it but it spread like wildfire across the internet.

This comes days after BYU announced the creation of a new 'office of belonging' to address diversity and equality on campus.

It also comes a week after LDS Church Elder Jeff R. Holland gave a public speech admonishing faculty and students for being too supportive of LGBTQ+ students on campus.

On Friday afternoon the university released a statement condeming the actions and slur heard in the video.

"We unequivocally condemn behavior and language that is disrespectful and hurtful. There is no place for hateful speech, or prejudice of any kind, on our campus or in our community," the statement read.

The statement went on to say the incident in the video was under review by the university.

"The Honor Code explicitly states that each member of the BYU community has the obligation to respect others. The incident seen in a video circulating on social media is now under review."

The university statement concluded by stating that the video goes against what the university stands for.

"We are striving to create a community of belonging composed of students, faculty and staff whose hearts are knit together in love. Every student and individual on our campus deserves to feel that belonging."