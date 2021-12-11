Watch
Cabin home, pet cat lost to fire in Tooele County

Posted at 8:55 PM, Dec 10, 2021
STOCKTON, Utah — A fire that broke out in the middle of the night destroyed a Tooele County family's home of nearly 30 years and claimed the life of one of their pets.

Police and fire crews were called to the cabin near 900 South and 600 East in Stockton early Friday morning, just after midnight.

The Stockton Police Department said by the time they arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

The homeowners managed to get out safely, although a family member wrote in a GoFundMe account that their mother "barely escaped with her life." The page also said a family cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the homeowners recover their losses. The organizer also shared why the home was so meaningful to their family.

