Cache County Sheriff's Office looking for missing boy near Hyrum Dam

HYRUM, Utah — Police are looking for a boy who went missing near a Cache Valley reservoir, however, they don't suspect drowning.

Conner Bowden, 14, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at Hyrum State Park.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 News that they don't believe he fell into the water, so they are not pursuing a rescue operation but rather a search for a missing person.

Officials said disappearing is considered very out of character for the boy.

He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and khaki pants. He is 5'4", 110 pounds, and he has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 435-753-7555.