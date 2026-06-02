Cache County dairy farms enter mandatory surveillance following avian flu detection

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County dairy farms will undergo mandatory weekly surveillance after a positive sample of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern, and no major impacts to the food supply chain are anticipated.

The positive test marks the first detection of the dairy strain of avian flu since January 2025.

The announcement will require all Cache County dairies to undergo weekly testing, which is funded by the federal government. In the event of a positive test, the dairy will be placed under quarantine.

During a quarantine, lactating cattle won't be allowed to move on or off dairies unless they are going directly to slaughter.

There have been no confirmed cases of HPAI in humans in Utah.

In March 2024, HPAI H5N1 was detected in dairy cattle in Texas and spread to 19 other states, including Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado. That year, several northern Utah farms were placed on quarantine.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says they are working with dairy producers in the area to devise plans for response, biosecurity, and surveillance. They add that they will be meeting with industry partners and dairy producers over the coming days.

Workers at dairy farms are asked to report any signs of illness in poultry or dairy cattle to the State Veterinarian's Office at statevet@utah.gov. Producers outside of Cache County can also participate in voluntary surveillance by email the state vet.