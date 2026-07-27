Overnight SWAT situation in Logan leads to one arrest

LOGAN, Utah — One man is facing domestic violence and firearm charges following an overnight SWAT situation in Logan that ended peacefully.

Sunday night, the Cache County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 3800 block of South 100 West. Family told officers that their adult son, Abraham Quesada, had threatened them and was armed with two handguns.

Quesada had a felony warrant out of Idaho and new domestic violence charges.

When officers arrived, Quesada allegedly stated that he wouldn't go back to prison and refused to come out peacefully.

Due to the presence of firearms, the active warrant, and the suspect's statements, the Cache County SWAT team and armored vehicles were deployed to ensure public safety.

Following negotiations, Quesada surrendered peacefully without further incident.

A search of the home led to the recovery of multiple firearms, which investigators say may lead to additional charges.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our community law enforcement partners, the Logan City Police Department, for their invaluable support during this response," said the Cache County Sheriff's Office. "We also want to deeply thank our citizens and neighboring community members. By giving our team the necessary space and leeway to operate, you helped ensure we could safely apprehend a dangerous felon and bring a high-risk situation to a peaceful resolution."