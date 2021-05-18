Cache Valley 4-year-old hit, critically injured by truck while riding bike

HYRUM, Utah — A 4-year-old is recovering from critical injuries after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Hyrum.

Friday afternoon shortly after school got out, the boy pulled out in front of the truck as it went through the intersection of 300 South and 1170 East.

He was hit, suffering critical injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital trauma center, the Cache County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

The sheriff's office said this has been the second similar incident in two weeks. They remind parents to talk to their children about traffic laws and being safe, including wearing proper safety gear.

They also urged drivers to always be aware of kids on bikes, which increases around this time of year.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the boy's family with medical expenses said his name is Lincoln, and that he "has a long hard road to recovery, a recovery that no kid should have to endure."

His mother wrote in a statement that Lincoln is "pretty banged up," including road rash on his face. She says he also has a small brain bleed.

An update provided Monday, however, said he has made progress.

His mom added that he was thrown from the bike instead of going under the truck with it — something she calls a miracle.

"I’ve gone back and forth in my mind since it happened on things I could have and should have done more to prevent it," she wrote. "I am sure that guilt will eat at me forever, but all I can do about it is look forward and be incredibly grateful that he is alive."