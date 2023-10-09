Cache Valley Mall evacuated due to bomb threat

LOGAN, Utah — A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Cache Valley Mall in Logan on Monday afternoon.

Mall management informed police at 12:30 p.m. that they had received an anonymous email saying there was a "bomb in the mall and bombs in all the malls in Utah."

Officers responded and immediately evacuated the mall of employees and shoppers while working with management during the investigation. Neither mall staff or visitors reported seeing any suspicious activity at or near the mall.

The Utah State University Police Department has also responded to check the area with a bomb-detecting dog.

People are being asked to avoid the mall during the investigation.