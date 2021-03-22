Cache Valley youth residential treatment center employee fired after 'offensive' posts discovered

WELLSVILLE, Utah — An employee at a youth residential treatment center in Cache Valley has been let go due to online comments they posted.

Screenshots of Facebook posts allegedly made by a high-ranking employee at Uinta Academy, located in Wellsville, were shared on Reddit, where users called them racist and transphobic. The woman's Facebook profile does not publicly display any posts, possibly due to privacy settings.

Administration at the academy told FOX 13 that they had been made aware of "extremely offensive" online comments by a staff member, and they began investigating "immediately." The employee was suspended, then terminated.

The fired employee was not named, and it was not stated whether it was the same one who allegedly made the controversial posts seen on Reddit.

Executive director Russ Pryor wrote that the posts were "counter to the culture of inclusivity and acceptance that we promote at Uinta Academy."

He added that the academy's therapists will speak with each student to make sure they feel safe and supported, and that they have not been negatively affected by the staff member's comments.

"Uinta Academy provides a warm, nurturing, family-style environment where all students are supported, accepted and empowered," Pryor added.

The school helps adolescent girls who have experienced trauma or who struggle with relationships or attachment issues, according to its website.