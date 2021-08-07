California man dies while rescuing child in Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, Utah (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell near the Arizona-Utah state line.

The National Park Service says the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Two children went swimming without life jackets, and one began to struggle.

The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel, but he then went underwater. With the help of three other boats, the man was found at least 10 minutes after he went underwater. CPR was unsuccessful.

Neither the father nor the children were wearing life jackets, according to St. George News' report.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Phil Chiang of Palo Alto. His body was taken to the Utah Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.