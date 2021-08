PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A toddler drowned Saturday evening in a Pleasant Grove swimming pool.

Around 7 p.m., the 2-year-old boy's parents found the child face down in the above-ground pool near 400 East and 700 North.

The parents pulled the boy out of the water and called 9-1-1.

Paramedics worked to treat the child and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pleasant Grove Police say it appears to be accidental.