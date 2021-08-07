Watch
California man dies while rescuing children in Lake Powell

Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 07, 2021
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell near the Arizona-Utah state line.

The National Park Service says the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle.

The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater. With the help of three other boats, the father was found at least 10 minutes after he went underwater. CPR was unsuccessful.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Phil Chiang of Palo Alto.

