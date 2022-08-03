Calls of UFO after strange light seen over Utah

TOOELE, Utah — While it didn't cause the same panic seen in 50s Sci-Fi movies, a strange light glowing over northern Utah on Tuesday caused some to wonder if the alien invasion had begun.

Just before sunset, many people began sharing photos and videos of the light hovering in the western sky, with some asking if it was a UFO.

The light appeared to look like two cylinders that were attached to each other.

"We stayed outside till it left, it disappeared into the sky looking like a far away star. Sooo weird," wrote a FOX 13 News viewer.

Of course, the simple answer to possibly solving the mystery would be to say the unidentified flying object was just a weather balloon. However, the weather balloon "theory" has yet to be confirmed, but calls have been placed to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service.

