Campus mourns student who fell to his death on Utah Tech campus

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The campus of Utah Tech University is still in mourning after a student was killed over the weekend after falling from the balcony of a dormitory building.

Police say 18-year-old Peyton Hall, a freshman from South Jordan. fell early Sunday from the fifth floor of his unit at Campus View Suites.

“Everyone loved Peyton. Everyone he came across," remembered CarolAnn Samani, a friend of Hall's.

Echoing the thoughts of many, Samani says it’s hard to believe her friend is gone.

“I just want the world to know, or just the community, that Peyton was a great friend, a great brother to his siblings, a great son to his parents.” she said.

Utah Tech police are calling Hall's death a tragic accident after he fell nearly 55-feet to the ground. It was a terrifying sight that interim police chief Ron Bridge said many saw at around 2:30 a.m.

"There were not only witnesses that were in the apartment with the individual, but the complex is a 5-story building that’s very active on campus, 24 hours a day, and there were several other students within the complex that observed it as well,” said Bridge.

The interim chief said mental health counselors were sent to students straight away Sunday and will continue to work with them in upcoming weeks.

Hall's death has shaken up the St. George campus, and those like Samani who says she feels lucky to have known him.

“Growing up with Peyton, he was such a goofball," she shared. "He was a really good friend. He was always there when you needed him. He was always up for an adventure.”

A large group is now trying to move forward with Peyton still in their hearts.

“He always had a lot of people behind him, and we’ll still be behind him after this and his family,” said Samani.

Interim chief Bridge says his department's investigation into Hall's death is still ongoing and they are waiting for a toxicology report before releasing more details.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Hall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the North Encampment Mall. As for the students, the Booth Wellness Center remains available and open for those dealing with trauma following the incident.