Utah Tech University student dies after falling from dorm balcony

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A student at Utah Tech University died from his injuries after falling off a dorm building's balcony early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police received a 911 call reporting that the student fell from the balcony of his suite on the fifth floor of the Campus View Suites II student housing unit.

Officers with the Utah Tech Police Department responded and attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene until paramedics arrived, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

The deceased student was identified as 18-year-old Payton Hall from South Jordan, a freshman at Utah Tech.

Interim Chief Ron Bridge with the university's police department said as of Sunday afternoon, Hall's death is being investigated as a "tragic accident." He said several people witnessed it, and police have been conducting interviews with them.

Detectives with the St. George Police Department have helped with the ongoing investigation, and they will work with the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of Hall's death as well as a toxicology report.

"It is quite a shocking situation for these students," Bridge said.

Mental health professionals from the university's Booth Wellness Center have been at the Campus View Suites housing complex to offer counseling services to students, Bridge added, and they will be there again on Monday.