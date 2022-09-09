Campus police investigating threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah police department is currently investigating a possible threat on campus Thursday.

According to the department, the threat was for "violent activity involving weapons on campus" and focused at the university's student union

Police said that out of an abundance of caution, the union will be closed on Friday at 5 p.m. All business operations and special events in the union have been canceled for Friday evening.

It's not known where the threat was made or why it was centered on the union.

University police will increase patrols on campus until they say the threat has been mitigated.