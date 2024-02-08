Can Natalie Cline be punished by Utah State Board of Education for online comments?

SALT LAKE CITY — As condemnation continues over "bullying" comments made by Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline, the board itself is saying it will soon be taking action on the matter.

Earlier this week, Cline created a Facebook post that appeared to imply that a female member of a girl's basketball team in the Granite School District was transgender. After keeping the post up for nearly a full day, Cline removed it Wednesday and apologized, saying the student-athlete is a "biological girl and always has been since birth. She does have a larger build, like her parents."

In a statement Thursday, Board of Education leadership said it "is very concerned about this post and the harm it has caused to students and families in Utah." The statement went on to say that the board is "saddened by the events that have taken place,"

Although the board has no power or authority to remove Cline from her position, its bylaws do allow leadership to impose discipline on members. According to the bylaws, members must act:

...in the best interest of the school children of the state, using powers or resources of public office to promote the public interest rather than for personal gain or to pursue private interests;

Another bylaw speaks directly about the responsibility of board members to protect the privacy of students and employees:



While Members have the right to freedom of expression, members shall respect the privacy of students, USBE employees, LEA employees, and school level employees, including refraining from direct and indirect identification of such, in a negative light in any public setting, venue, or platform where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Should the full board find a member such as Cline violated any of its bylaws, it can reprimand that member by censure or other measures, including removing the member from committee assignments, prohibiting the member from attending board advisory committee meetings, and prohibiting the member from placing an item on an agenda.

It's not known when the full board will meet to discuss any possible punishment that could be handed down.

Since Cline's comments were brought to the public's attention, several political leaders and prominent organizations have condemned her actions.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson released a joint statement that said, "Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education. We urge the State Board of Education to hold her accountable and we commend Granite School District for taking swift action to protect this student’s safety and well-being.”

