Canyons School District pulls books after complaints over 'sexually explicit' material

SANDY, Utah — The Canyons School District confirmed that it has pulled certain books from high school libraries after complaints from parents who say they contain sexually explicit material.

District officials say no decision has been made to permanently ban any of the titles in question; however, as part of the review process, all the books have been temporarily removed from library shelves at Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon and Jordan high schools.

The review began when one parent expressed concern in an email over the books.

At a recent meeting of the Canyons Board of Education, another parent made read a sexually explicit paragraph from one of the books, asking why the title was found in the high school's library.

Parents demanding action have no children in the schools where the books were located, giving them no standing to officially challenge the titles. As of Thursday, no challenge has been received by the district and there are no records of previous book challenges.

Books under review for their content are the following:

Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin

by Susan Kuklin The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

by Toni Morrison Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

by Maia Kobabe Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison

by Jonathan Evison L8R G8R by Lauren Myracle

by Lauren Myracle Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

by Vladimir Nabokov Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany Jackson

by Tiffany Jackson The Opposite of Innocent by Sonya Sones

by Sonya Sones Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez

The district is looking to clarify policy regarding the criteria that should be used by school employees to "weed" titles from the libraries. Currently, individual school librarians are left to decide on their own which books should be included in a collection.

While no challenges have formally been made, the district has previously received other complaints, some of which were sent to the Board of Education and the Utah State Office of Education.

Two requests for the entire collection of books at multiple schools in the district were previously received, as well as requests from parents to read every book in their child's school library because of content concerns.