Car crashes into pole in Kearns, possibly affecting nearby residents

KEARNS, Utah — Some residents and businesses in Kearns are being impacted by a car crashing into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

The pole, located at about 6150 S. Cougar Lane, was still standing as of 6:20 p.m. after being hit by a white Dodge Charger.

Cougar Lane was fully closed in the area but has since been reopened as of 7 p.m. A FOX 13 News viewer in the area said it was closed off since before 4:30, with the closure spanning from 6200-5400 South.

A nearby resident also said he has been told to not leave his home until the situation is fixed because authorities are concerned that the pole could fall, potentially causing an explosion.

Police are at the scene, as well as contractors from Rocky Mountain Power. There have been no power outages yet, but there may be some temporary shut-offs sometime in the evening.

Officials have not yet confirmed information about the incident. A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene and will provide details and updates as they become available.