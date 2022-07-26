Watch Now
Car crashes into Tremonton bank in reverse

Tremonton Police Department
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 20:57:50-04

TREMONTON, Utah — A car crashed into a bank in Tremonton Monday after the driver apparently lost control.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The accident happened at a Zions Bank location located at 340 E. Main Street shortly before 4 p.m.

The driver, a 77-year-old woman, told police she hit a pole while trying to avoid another car, then as she was backing out from the pole, she accidentally accelerated and crashed into the side of the building.

Police said she was stuck in the car due to the debris from the crash, but she was not injured, and neither was anyone else.

Officials said they do not believe the driver was impaired, but they are looking into a possible medical episode that they say could have contributed to the crash. She is not being cited.

The bank was then closed for the rest of the day.

The damage is estimated at $2,500.

