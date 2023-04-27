Car drives off cliff into canyon near Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was not seriously injured after a car went off a cliff and into a canyon near the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City Thursday.

According to police, it's not known whether the female driver pressed the gas pedal instead of the break, causing the car to go into the canyon on the east side of the Capitol near Memory Grove Park.

The driver, who was the only one in the car at the time of the accident, was able to make it out of the vehicle and down the hill. Paramedics treated the woman for minor injuries suffered during the fall.

A trail near the accident scene was closed to allow the car to be towed away.