Car left hanging off I-15 overpass after accident

CLEARFIELD, Utah — An accident in Clearfield has left a car hanging off an Interstate 15 overpass Thursday and forced the closure of nearby ramps.

Video shared with FOX 13 shows the back end of a gray or silver sedan sitting on top of the road barrier at 650 North. Both rear tires are exposed over the northbound lanes of the highway.

Two semi trucks, along with another passenger vehicle were involved in the accident. It's not known what caused the incident, but the Utah Highway Patrol reports minor injuries were involved.

Drivers are being advised to the area as some ramps have been closed to traffic. Two lanes of the highway remain open as crews work to remove the car from the overpass.

The West Gate at Hill Air Force Base has also been temporarily been closed.

