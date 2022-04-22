Watch
Car slams into Salt Lake City house; driver runs away

Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 16:04:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A wild scene was caught on surveillance video Friday when a car was seen crashing into a Salt Lake City home.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of North Baroness Street in the Rose Park neighborhood at around 3:30 a.m. After the crash, the driver fled the area on foot.

No one was injured inside the home, but a gas meter was ruptured during the accident.

A search for the suspect has yet to turn up the driver. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 801-799-3000.

