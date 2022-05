PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Pleasant Grove police responded to a call overnight, only to find a car stuck in a tree.

A call came in around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle that was possibly on fire after having been driven off a ramp on Interstate 15.

When officers arrived, they found the car in the tree in a scene eerily similar to one out of Jurassic Park.

Police and a towing company were able to remove the tree, while the unnamed driver was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI.