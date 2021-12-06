Car with baby aboard shot during road rage incident on SR 201

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a road rage incident involving two cars that led to a shooting.

This all happened just before midnight in the area of State Road 201 and 3800 West.

One car sideswiped another car, and the driver of the sideswiped car fired at least six shots, hitting the other car six times according to Agent Colton Freckleton with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A man and a woman as well as a baby girl were in the car that was shot at, but no one was hit by any of the bullets..

The man was hit by shrapnel but suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Police are looking for the driver of a late 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee, silver or white, with damage on the driver’s side.

Meantime, the Utah Highway Patrol is still looking for the person who shot at five random vehicles on I-15 in Juab County last week.

Two people were hurt in that case.

READ: Search continues for shooter who fired at several vehicles on I-15

UHP says that vehicle is described as an older model light-colored or white SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators have not said whether these two cases are related.