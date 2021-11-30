Watch
Shooter on the run after hitting several vehicles, injuring 2 on I-15 in central Utah

Posted at 7:30 AM, Nov 30, 2021
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A shooter is on the loose after several vehicles were shot on I-15 between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a light-colored SUV, maybe a Jeep Cherokee.

UHP is now investigating four automobiles that were shot. Three that were southbound lanes and one that was northbound.

Two people from those vehicles were struck by the shots fired and have non-life threatening injuries.

The last report was that the suspect was southbound on I-15 but the last reported vehicle that was shot was northbound. The current whereabouts of the shooter are unknown at this time.

