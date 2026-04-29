Utah parole agents save two men from carbon monoxide poisoning in East Carbon

EAST CARBON, Utah — Two agents with the Utah Department of Corrections' Adult Probation and Parole are being hailed as heroes after they allegedly saved two men and three pets from carbon monoxide poisoning in East Carbon.

Nick Parker and Kelton Larsen are being commended for their quick, decisive actions that saved the two men. The victims haven't been identified by officials.

According to the department, Parker and Larsen were conducting routine field work on Tuesday when they heard an emergency call about an unresponsive person in a home. Although the location wasn't part of their route, they stopped to investigate, offer assistance, and were the first to arrive at the scene.

Upon arriving at the home, the agents received no response, prompting them to enter the home, where they found the two men, ages 37 and 39, unconscious.

One of the men had labored breathing and stopped breathing at one point, leading Parker and Larsen to start CPR.