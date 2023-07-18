Cast your vote to help UHP win the title of 'Best Looking Cruiser' in America

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol is back again in trying to win the title for best-looking cruiser in America and they need your help.

The photo features a UHP Tahoe vehicle on Mirror Lake Highway with the backdrop of the snow-covered Uinta Mountains.

UHP asked its social media followers last week to help choose a photo for the contest. Other submission options included multiple angles of a Tahoe on the Salt Flats.

Agencies from across the country send their photos in to participate in the contest but Utah is hoping to snag the title this year after being among the winners in 2022.

As it ranked in the top 12, the photo of the UHP Dodge Charger under the milky way in the Salt Flats was placed in the American Association of State Trooper's Calender for November 2023.

Here's how you can help Utah win the contest. Voting opened on July 17 and you have until July 31 to cast your vote.

All you have to do is scroll to the bottom of the voting page and select "Utah" from the drop-down menu. Then hit the "done" button so your vote is counted.

Last year, more than 16,000 people voted in the contest - so every vote counts!

Click here to vote.