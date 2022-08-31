Utah Highway Patrol vehicle to be featured as one of 'America's Best Looking Cruisers'

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2023 might be your favorite month because it's the page Utah Highway Patrol vehicle will be featured on in the American Association of State Trooper's calendar.

The photo features a UHP Dodge Charger under the milky way in the Salt Flats. The agency tells FOX 13 News no filter was used on the stunning image of the vehicle.

In early August, UHP asked for people to go vote for their car in hopes they would win the title of "America's Best Looking Cruiser."

A contest, put on by the American Association of State Troopers, solicits photos from around the country and uses votes to narrow down winners. Winning photos are then featured in a special calendar for the following year.

More than 16,000 people participated in the voting and UHP said this is the first time they will be featured in the calendar.

UHP joins 12 other agencies who will also be featured:

January - Kentucky State Police

February - Tennessee Highway Patrol

March - California Highway Patrol

April - Georgia State Patrol

May - Florida Highway Patrol

June - Idaho State Police

July - Alabama State Troopers

August - Nebraska State Patrol

September - Kansas Highway Patrol

October - Colorado State Patrol

November - Utah Highway Patrol

December - Michigan State Police

January 2024 - Ohio State Highway Patrol

Calendars will be for sale for $10 on October 1 here.