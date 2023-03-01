Casting underway for Kevin Costner's Western movie being filmed in Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Producers are now casting the second part of a Western series that Kevin Costner is filming in Utah.

"It’s an exciting time to be a part of the film industry. We’ve seen such a huge growth, especially in rural Utah, and I think the rural communities have really been excited to see the economic impact in their backyard," said Virginia Pearce, the director of the Utah Film Commission.

She spoke Tuesday to FOX 13 News from the set of a TV series at the Utah Film Studios in Park City.

"This is where Yellowstone shot for three years. They were based in the studio and this looked much different," Pearce said.

Costner was in Utah for the Paramount series "Yellowstone" when his new Western series — "Horizon" — was born.

"He shot the first part of this production in and around Moab, San Juan, Emery County throughout last summer and fall, and he’s just in pre-production to shoot part two," Pearce said.

Casting calls are now going out, including one for skilled horseriders, along with others to be in the film that Costner stars in, produces and directs.

"It was great to have him here. He’s such a dynamic guy," said Kelly Stowell, the film commissioner for Kane County. "We appreciate him falling in love with Utah and all the money in this project that he’s brought to the state. It’s been great,"

"2022 has the biggest film year since I’ve been involved, and I’ve been doing it for the last 12 years," Stowell said.

He says that's thanks in part to a rural incentive passed by the state legislature last year.

"That $12 million film incentive has resulted in $130 million in spending in the rural areas of the state," Stowell said.

He says in their area, they're not only seeing movie productions, but TV series, commercials and more.

"We have the landscapes. We have the support services and the crew to make things happen," he said.

Pearce says they realize how good it is for a small community to host a movie shoot.

"You’re building a small town of your own and you need all those things that go into building a film set," she said.

She encourages Utahns to get involved, with the coming spring months typically being some of the busiest. There are openings posted at film.utah.gov for background jobs or actual production jobs.

"We’ve got lots of people coming in to scout, find their perfect location, figure out how to crew up and get ready to shoot!" Pearce said.