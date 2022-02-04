Cauldron lighting, public events to celebrate 20th anniversary of 2002 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — The Olympic cauldron will be relit next week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Salt Lake City hosting the 2002 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and various events are also planned in different areas across the state over the next few months.

A formal torch lighting ceremony will be held outside Rice-Eccles Stadium Tuesday from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. Governor Spencer Cox and Mayor Erin Mendenhall will speak, as well as Fraser Bullock, the president of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. The cauldron will remain lit through Saturday of next week.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes from the 2002 games will be in attendance.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation also announced events planned in the Salt Lake area, Park City, Heber Valley, Ogden, and Utah County.

The full list of events is below. More information on each event can be found on the foundation's website.

SALT LAKE CITY/KEARNS



February 8, 2022: $5 skate night at the Gallivan Center

February 8 – 12, 2022: Cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit in honor of the anniversary

February 18, 2022 – Public Skate & Ice Show at the Utah Olympic Oval: Join us for discounted public skate ($2.00) and rental and a Figure Skating Show!

6:00 PM – Figure Skating Show 7:00 – 9:00 PM Discounted Public Skate

April 14, 2022: Athlete Homecoming Celebration at Governor’s Utah State of Sport Awards. Produced by Utah Sports Commission, integrated in to the Utah State of Sport Awards includes Tokyo and Beijing Olympians and Paralympians.

PARK CITY

FEBRUARY 12 CELEBRATION DETAILS



February 7, 2022: NBC Olympic Rings tour at Utah Olympic Park. 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

February 10, 2022: Watch Party @ Utah Olympic Park hosted by Park City Ski & Snowboard. 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Free for the public, VIP tickets available via PCSS. Live slalom, halfpipe, food trucks & hot drinks. Register here for the event.

February 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 19 & 20 / March 12 & 13:The Winter Sports Festival presented by Toyota will take place in City Park and provide “learn to” programming for all abilities in Figure Skating, Hockey, Sled Hockey and Speedskating. Curling will be made available as street Curling for the public to enjoy. The Winter Sports Festival will also feature a warming hut with free hot beverages, light snacks, and surprise athlete appearances like Nancy Kerrigan, Kikkan Randall, Gracie Gold, Andy Yohe and more! All equipment and rentals to participate will be free and provided on-site. “Learn to” clinics will begin Feb 11th (free skate Feb 5 & 6) and registration will open on Feb 2nd.

February 12, 2022: 20th Anniversary Celebration of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Downtown Park City, Bob Wells Plaza. 2:00-5:00 PM. Video board airing the Games and 2002 highlights, food and drinks (TBD), local merchants, USOPC/UOLF aligned partner activation, pin trading, athletes, winter Olympic demos/experiences, National Ability Center demos, climbing wall, caricature drawings, DJ/music, and KPCW.

February 4-20, 2022: Team USA Store – The Team USA Store, located at Kimball Terrace on Main Street, will be open daily to the public February 4 th – 20 st from 10am – 8pm Sunday through Thursday and 10am – 10pm Friday and Saturday*. The store will sell Team USA apparel from Nike and Ralph Lauren plus an exclusive line of Salt Lake City Anniversary products among other items. *Times are subject to change

April 1, 2022: Youth Sports Alliance Olympic & Paralympic Homecoming Parade. Come see all of the Park City homegrown and hometown athletes parade down Main Street, Park City.

5:00 – 5:45 PM parade down Main Street, speeches 5:45 – 7:00 PM autographs at Town Lift Plaza 6:00 – 7:00 PM concert at bottom of Main Street



HEBER VALLEY - SOLDIER HOLLOW NORDIC CENTER



February 4, 2022: Free Nordic Ski Day from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

February 15, 2022: Tuesday Night Lights, XC Race Series. Join our race series, offering a fun, low-key opportunity to bring the local Nordic community together. Click here for additional details.

February 22, 2022: IBU Youth and Junior World Championships Biathlon Opening Ceremony & races. Come watch the world’s future Olympians and world-class junior athletes compete at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

OGDEN



February 2 & March 2, 2022 – WEBER COUNTY SPORTS COMPLEX Learn to Curl

Learn to Curl

6:00 – 8:00 PM

$20.02 per day

To sign up email: ogdencurlingclub@gmail.com. Presented by the Ogden Curling Club. For additional information click here.

OREM/PROVO

