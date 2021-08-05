Watch
Cedar City K-9 retires after seven years of service

Cedar City Police
Posted at 9:34 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 23:34:10-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City is celebrating the service of K-9 Duco, who was with the department for seven years.

Wednesday was the last day of work for Duco and he was officially retired from the Cedar City Police Department.

Duco helped many agencies in protecting the community and getting drugs off the streets, according to the department.

Duco has been handled by Corporal Moore during his service.

Cedar City Police wish Duco a happy retirement.

