Davis County K-9 helps handler with gender reveal

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One of the Davis County Sheriff's Office K-9 handlers is expecting a baby, and they came up with a creative plan for the "gender reveal."

The handler and their family took K-9 Rolf to a park, where two boxes were placed on the ground — one pink, one blue.

The organizers put "training odors" inside the boxes, and Rolf was sent to sniff out the answer. (Video seen below)

The dog sat down next to the blue box and pawed at it while looking back at his handler, signifying that the soon-to-be-born baby with be a boy!

"Thanks to K9 Rolf’s keen sense, they can start preparing the baby’s room," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.