Cedar City middle school on lockdown for second day in a row due to threat

CEDAR CITY, Utah — For the second day in a row, a middle school in Cedar City was placed on lockdown for a threat made against a student.

The Cedar City Police Department reported Canyon View Middle School implemented a lockdown Friday morning while officials investigate a threat made against a "single student at the school."

No other details were made available about the nature of the threat nor who made the threat.

On Thursday, Canyon View High School and Canyon View Middle School were placed on lockdown following a bomb threat that ended up being a joke made by a student.

Although the threat was directed at the high school, the middle school was also locked down due to its nearby proximity.

During the investigation, school officials found the student who made the threat, who confessed it was made as a joke.

Police decided the school district would determine the punishment for the student who made the threat on Thursday.

