'Joke' threat causes lockdown at Cedar City high school

CEDAR CITY, — A Cedar City high school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a bomb threat that ended up being a joke made by a student.

Police responded to Canyon View High School after the threat was made and the school was immediately placed on lockdown. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded and searched the school.

During the investigation, school administrators were able to assist officials in identifying and locating the student who made the threat. The unidentified student confessed, saying the threat was done in jest.

The lockdown was lifted, but police are still interviewing the student to determine whether they will be arrested.

Earlier Thursday, four Saratoga Springs schools were placed under lockout protocol after reports of a suspicious person that ended up being a student with a tripod.