Cedar City school placed on lockdown after suspect made threatening comments

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man walked onto a nearby technical college campus and made threatening comments.

According to police, a man entered Southwest Technical College and threatened a secretary before leaving a campus building. When school officials could not locate the man, they called police.

Due to the proximity of the college, Cedar High School was placed on lockdown, meaning all outside doors were locked. Southwest Tech initiated its own Secure Action protocols.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect was located a few blocks away from both schools and taken into custody where it was learned he is currently on probation for another incident.

Both schools were taken off lockdown and secure protocols after the unidentified man was apprehended.

